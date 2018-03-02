Three injured, one critical in Rankin Co. head-on collision - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Three injured, one critical in Rankin Co. head-on collision

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
Posted by Cheryl Lasseter, Reporter
Star Road in Rankin County is blocked due to a two car collision. Source: WLBT Star Road in Rankin County is blocked due to a two car collision. Source: WLBT
RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Three people were injured in a head on collision on Star Road in Rankin County, not far from Brandon. 

One of the victims is critically injured and has been taken to an area hospital for treatment. Rankin County Sheriff says another person is in serious condition. Three people were transported altogether. Their names have not been released. 

Multiple fire departments as well as the Rankin County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. 

