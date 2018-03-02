UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed in Rankin Co. head-on collision

Star Road in Rankin County is blocked due to a two car collision. Source: WLBT

Star Road in Rankin County is blocked due to a two car collision. Source: WLBT

Star Road in Rankin County is blocked due to a two car collision. Source: WLBT

Star Road in Rankin County is blocked due to a two car collision. Source: WLBT

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth has identified the woman who was killed in a head-on collision on Star Road, not far from Brandon.

38-year-old Rebecca Ray, of Clinton, was the passenger in the crash where two others were injured.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. Friday, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a head-on collision on Star Road. Once on scene, responders found that a Honda Passenger car and a Jeep SUV had collided causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

Ray was taken by Pafford Ambulance to Merit Hospital in Brandon where she later died. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to UMMC Hospital in Jackson.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.