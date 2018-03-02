Coroner identifies woman found dead inside Maple Street home

The Hinds County coroner has identified the victim found dead inside a Maple Street home as 53-year-old Crystal Jewel Williams.

The home her body was discovered in is located in the 1000 block of Maple Street.

A man, who is believed to be related to the victim, has been taken into custody but so far no charges have been filed. The cause of death has not yet been determined but police say it's apparent that there was no evidence of gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.