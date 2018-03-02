One arrested after woman found dead inside Jackson home - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

One arrested after woman found dead inside Jackson home

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home.

The home sits in the 100th block of Maple Street near Congo Street. 

According to Sergeant Holmes, a relative of the woman is in custody. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We have a crew on the scene working to get more information.

