MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Lafayette beats Brookhaven 42-37

Lady Panthers were 3 and 24 just two seasons ago, now they’re in the playoffs against Lafayette, who won the state championship last year.
This game was all Azariah Buford, she score the last 9 of 11 points in the game and was everywhere in the paint. Tough tear drop shots and layups made the second half for Lafayette.
Buford was playing through what looked like an injury in today's game, she limped after a couple shot, but played through the pain to give the 'Dores the win over Brookhaven.
Lafayette- 42 Brookhaven- 37
