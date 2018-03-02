Vicksburg man sentenced for illegally possessing a firearm

Jermaine Franklin, 36, of Vicksburg, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves to 60 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On January 23, 2016, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Franklin. Following the traffic stop, Franklin fled the area on foot but was later apprehended.

Officers recovered a loaded 9mm firearm, cocaine and a quantity of U.S. currency from the vehicle. Franklin was arrested and charged.

On June 21, 2017, a federal grand jury indicted Franklin on two counts – being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride.

On December 7, 2017, Franklin pled guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. He had been previously convicted of Accessory After the Fact to Armed Robbery on March 1, 1999, and Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm on November 19, 2004, in Warren County Circuit Court

