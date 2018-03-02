MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Ridgeland topples North Pike 53-28

"We are the Titans, the mighty mighty Titans!"

The crowd at Williams Assembly Center said everything that the North Pike Jaguars needed to know. Ridgeland came into this came on a six game win streak, and riding high.

The Titans defense led the way. They scored 19 points after turnovers and outscored the Jaguars 20-7 in the fourth quarter. Skylor Craft had several huge jump shots, while Morgan McCray showed no fear getting through the Jaguar defense to put up numbers.

North Pike couldn't get points in the first half they only scored 9 points but came out in the third and scored 12 quickly. Ridgeland stood its ground and made North Pike take shots from outside the arch, which the Jaguars had trouble doing for most of the game.

Ridgeland plays West Jones Tuesday at 5:30.

Ridgeland- 53 North Pike- 28

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.