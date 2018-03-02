Ole Miss and women’s hoops coach Matt Insell part ways after 5 seasons

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's Matt Insell is out as women's basketball coach after five seasons with the program.
Insell and the school "mutually agreed to part ways" according to an announcement on the school's website on Friday. Ole Miss lost to Missouri in the SEC Tournament on Thursday, which ended a 12-19 season, including a 1-15 mark in league play.
Insell had a 70-87 record over his five seasons, including an 18-62 record in SEC play. The Rebels advanced to the WNIT in both 2015 and 2017, but regressed this season, falling to last place in the SEC.
Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork thanked Insell in the statement and also said that "we have a great foundation in place, and I know we can compete at the highest level."
