Two dead in Pike County murder-suicide

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
PIKE COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in McComb.

Pike County Chief Investigator Chris Bell said deputies were called to 1022 Pearl River Avenue Extension on Thursday at 7:57 p.m. after neighbors heard three gunshots come from the home.

When they arrived they found the bodies of 54-year-old resident Dazzie Peters and 65-year-old Mike Seay.

Both victims had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Seay’s wound appeared to be self-inflicted.

Reports say the two were recently dating, but Peters wanted to end the relationship.

Seay was arrested twice in the past week for harassment and causing a disturbance.

Peters' door was kicked in when she returned home Thursday night and Seay was inside waiting for her.

He violated a no-contact order by confronting Peters at a convenience store earlier that day, causing her to leave and by going to her home. 

