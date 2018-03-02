MAIS Overall Tournament: Leake Academy beats Jackson Academy

The Lady Raiders are the defending overall champs.

In the second half, Molly Davis passes to Clancy Scott then dishes it to Sydni Tangle in the corner for three. Leake Academy up by 6 in the second half.

JA stepping up its defense. Kelsey Tangle passes to sister Sydni again, open in the corner for a quick draw three pointer. The Tangle sisters are giving JA fits. Leake Academy up 32 - 25.

In the 4th quarter, a loose JA ball is recovered by Erin Hederman. She gets it to De'Ja Bradford in the corner for three. Lady Raiders still trailing by 6.

Leake Academy beats Jackson Academy 54-37.

Leake Academy will face Kirk Academy in the championship game Saturday at 1:00.

