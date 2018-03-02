MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Callaway tops Stone 61-40

The Chargers are 24-5 and are no stranger to the Big House.

In the second half, Stone's Enrique Whaley takes his time then drives to the paint for the layup, but Callaway up 49-35.

Daeshaun Ruffin jumps under the board to draw defenders and dumps it off to James Williams for the easy layup. Callaway in control 53-35.

Chargers on the fast break. Deonte' Spencer gets it to Shandrick Bouldin who opts out to Johnathan Crumley for another easy layup. Callaway dominated the backboard in this game.

Stone tries to catch up, Whaley passes to Caleb Chandler, he passes inside to Parker Owen for the uncontested jump shot.

Callaway would claim this quarterfinal, 61 to 40.

Chargers play Olive Branch Tuesday at 7:00.

