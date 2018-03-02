Son charged with murdering mother as JPD investigates the separate deaths of 2 woman

Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has released the body cam footage from the police officer at the center of a Facebook video filmed at a local McDonald’s that sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
According to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, the fawn's mass was 35 pounds and the python weighed 31.5 pounds.More >>
The alleged incident occurred when the child wandered away from family members. The district attorney will seek charges against man.More >>
The mother of a suspected killer described what her son told her about a deadly shooting and authorities explained why it took so long for an AMBER Alert to be issued for the suspect's 2-month-old daughter.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
