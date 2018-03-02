Son charged with murdering mother as JPD investigates the separate deaths of two women

JPD is investigating after two women are found dead in a span of fewer than nine hours. Source: WLBT

In the latest death investigation, Precinct Three officers were called to a home in west Jackson.

Police have charged 22-year-old Devin Williams with murder in the stabbing death of his mother 53-year-old, Crystal Williams.

Investigators say she was stabbed in the neck at her home on Maple Street.

It was shocking news for those who knew Williams. Shortly after 11:30 Friday morning, Jackson Police were called to the residence where her body was found near the rear of the home.

"A male individual called in stating that someone had possibly been killed," said Sgt. Roderick Holmes. "Officers arrived at the residence in this area and once they entered the residence they actually located a deceased female."

Around 3:00 a.m., Jackson Police say a truck driver discovered the body of a woman lying in the roadway on Highway 49 near Cynthia Drive. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identifies her as 37-year-old Tiffany Gregory of Jackson.

Police say there were no signs of gunshots and the case is being investigated as a death pending.

Jackson State University officials confirm Gregory was a contract employee for Sodexo and was a worker in the Heritage Dining Hall on campus.

Call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you have any information about the death of Tiffany Gregory.

So far in 2018, there have been 19 deaths in the city and one death pending investigation. Here is a complete list of this year’s homicide victims and the latest on those investigations.

