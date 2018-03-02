Community Shred Days announced

Mississippians who need to shred sensitive documents should pack them up, as four cities across the state will soon hold the annual Community Shred Days.

Attorney General Jim Hood announced the 12th annual event, which is an opportunity for consumers to better protect themselves against identity theft. Shred Days coincides with National Consumer Protection Week.

Representatives will be onsite at each location's start time until the truck at that location is full.

Participants may bring up to three bags or boxes of sensitive documents (paper only!) to be shredded at no charge. This service is first-come, first-served, and it is not open to businesses. A shredding truck will remain at each location until the truck is full or the scheduled end time, whichever occurs first.

General Hood reminds consumers that simple things, such as taking out the garbage, can expose them to identity theft. Consumers should shred receipts, pre-approved credit offers, or convenience checks that haven’t been used, as well as other documents that may contain sensitive material.

The events will be held on March 9 in Jackson and Tupelo, March 16 in Hattiesburg, and March 17 in D’Iberville at the following locations:

Friday, March 9th JACKSON The Home Depot 6325 I-55 North Starting at 7:30 am – 2:00 pm** TUPELO Walmart Supercenter 3929 N. Gloster Street Starting at 8:00 a.m. – noon**

Friday, March 16th HATTIESBURG Walmart Supercenter 6072 US Hwy 98 Starting at 8:00 am – noon** Saturday, March 17th D’IBERVILLE Walmart Supercenter 3615 Sangani Boulevard Starting at 8:00 am – noon**

For more information about the event or about protecting your identity, visit www.agjimhood.com. Any questions or concerns can be addressed by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 601-359-4230, toll-free at 1-800-281-4418, or by email at aginfo@ago.state.ms.us

