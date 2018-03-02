Rankin County shooting victim recovering

A 17-year-old shooting victim is recovering from his injuries. His brother and sister were killed.

A prayer vigil will be held Saturday evening for the two teenage shooting victims in Rankin County.

Seventeen-year-old Kaia and 18-year-old Nye'cole Marioneaux were shot to death Wednesday night at their Rankin County home on Ebenezer Road. The vigil will take place at New Hope Baptist Church located at 935 Highway 469 in Pearl at 5:30 Saturday evening.

Their brother Kieran, who was also shot, was being treated at a Jackson hospital. Rankin County officers say his injuries were not life-threatening.

Twenty-three-year-old Fareno Harris, who is the cousin of the victims, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. He has been denied bond and remains in the Rankin County jail.

