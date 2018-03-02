6 Foot beehive removed

St. Peters Cathedral in downtown Jackson is in the process of renovating. But there appears to BEE a small problem Literally, thousands of bees have called a 30-foot column home for about 10 years.



"The people in the community notice the bees, they walk by, they see the bees, they tell me about the bees and I'm like I know about the bees," said Traci Avalon with St. Peters Cathedral.

For 10 years now, probably millions of bees have made one of these columns home.

The bees pretty much made a hive out of the one that's hollow.

Michael Everett started working with bees as a hobby but now he is the "go to" man for anything and everything bees.

The first step.. the gear.

Next, scent removal.

"I just use pine straw and all that's going to do is create a smoke that will cover the bees scent," said Everett.

The third step, getting in.

"Where that scaffolding is, that's pretty much where we're removing," added Everett.

Fourth step, extraction.

A circular-saw is used to get to the sweet spot, then Everett carefully removes the honey.

There is something else that is really cool about this project. Not only are they restoring the beautiful building and removing the bees, but they want to take care of the bees.

They're actually important to the economy. As pollinators they help agricultural production but unfortunately each year more and more bee species are

becoming extinct.

"My main thing was to save those bees," said Avalon. "I'm not a tree hugger or anything I just really didn't want to have to destroy them."

The bees are going to the Mississippi State Experimental Station in Crystal Springs.

