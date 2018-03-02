MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Forest Hill dominates Saltillo 55-31

Forest Hill hasn't lost a game since January.

In the second half, Forest Hill's Keondre Montgomery takes a shot for 3 it's short, but he rebounds and catches the Tigers sleeping for a layup. Patriots on top 43-20.

Late in the game, Keontae' Trotter telegraphs his pass across the court to Montgomery. He gets the hoop and the whistle. Forest Hill Up by 22.

Tigers trying to get in it, but it might be too late. Julien Warren passes to Isaiah Hardy in the corner for the easy three pointer.

Trotter back with the ball, facing some tough defense. Dumps it off to Ciderrius Dampeer. He gives it to Ladarius Marshall for the nasty dunk.

Forest Hill dominates Saltillo 55-31.

They play the winner of Canton Tuesday night.

