MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Canton beats Hattiesburg 49-29 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Canton beats Hattiesburg 49-29

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jonathan Ball with a nice pass to Nickalos Walker who finishes the layup.

Then it's Wil Robinson with the tough finish down low.

Canton proving why they've only lost three times this season. Sebron Carter with the layup plus the foul.

Hattiesburg loses to Canton, 49-29.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly