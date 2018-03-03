Jackson Police Department holds Career Day

The Jackson Police Department is looking to increase its ranks. They're reaching out across the state for their next recruiting class, and hosted a career day Saturday at their training academy.

The largest police department in the state is focused on its next generation of officers, who they say will not only undergo rigorous training, but also has to have high moral standards.

"It's a noble profession," said Commander Herman Horton, who works as JPD's Director of Training. "Just like a person that wants to volunteer to serve in the military, and by doing that, they're out giving back to their community, so to speak, to make it a better place to live and a safer place to live."

JPD is looking for qualified applicants who over the age of 21. You have to at least be a high school graduate or have your GED. Your application is thrown out if you have any felony convictions or a serious criminal background.

JPD is hoping to appeal to residents of the city who have a vested interest in its safety.

"They'll go through a physical fitness test to determine their fitness level. Then once they do that, they'll go through classroom testing, such as report writing, firearms training, driving, defensive tactics. And there are a number of other classes they will have to pass in order for them to graduate our 12 week class," explained Commander Horton.

JPD has written exams scheduled for March 12 through 16 at their Training Academy on St. Charles Street.

"It's general knowledge questions. It's about 300 questions, lasts about two and a half hours. Basically it's a computerized test - you take it online. That way, the individual results will be easily captured."

JPD will contact you by phone, email, and letter to notify you of your results.

If you missed career day, don't worry about it - you can apply any time online. You can also go to the training academy or call JPD to ask questions if you're struggling with the application.

