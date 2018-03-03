MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: St. Andrew's beats North Panola 56-43

This is the first Big House appearance for the Saints since their move up to 3A.

St. Andrew’s down by 2 after 1.

In the second quarter, Rashad Bolden to Arness Georgetown to tie the game at 11.

Not long later, Bolden in action again, pull up jumper for 2. Saints take the lead.

Cougars keep it close. JaySean Smith for the 3 to and we’re tied at 17.

North Panola led 22-19 at the break, but St. Andrew’s would take the win 56-43.

Saints will play the winner of Choctaw County / Tylertown in the semis Wednesday at noon.

