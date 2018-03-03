MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: St. Andrew's beats North Panola 56-43

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
This is the first Big House appearance for the Saints since their move up to 3A.
St. Andrew’s down by 2 after 1.
In the second quarter, Rashad Bolden to Arness Georgetown to tie the game at 11.
Not long later, Bolden in action again, pull up jumper for 2. Saints take the lead.
Cougars keep it close. JaySean Smith for the 3 to and we’re tied at 17.
North Panola led 22-19 at the break, but St. Andrew’s would take the win 56-43.
Saints will play the winner of Choctaw County / Tylertown in the semis Wednesday at noon.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.