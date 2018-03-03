Central Mississippi Beekeepers Association hosts "Basics of Beekeeping" course at Agriculture Museum

About 120 experienced beekeepers and new wanna-BEES showed up to hear what all the buzz was about with this beekeeping business. Source: WLBT

The Central Mississippi Beekeepers Association hosted over a hundred people at the Agriculture Museum Saturday, teaching the "Basics of Beekeeping".

That group is explaining how you can harvest the bug's sweet golden nectar safely, right from your backyard.

"They're very gentle," explained Jim Pennington, who runs Pennington Farms and distributes Mississippi Wildflower Honey. "They're not attacking as you work on the hive. We like to breed the most gentle bees possible."

"Let them know what's involved, price of equipment, the ups and downs of beekeeping - just get them exposed," said David Buck with the Central Mississippi Beekeepers Association.

The downs: It's hot in Mississippi, and the suit doesn't let much of a breeze in, and the equipment can be heavy and expensive.

But here's why it's worth the trade:

"If it wasn't for honeybees, two thirds of our foods would not exist in a fashion where we could produce them on a large scale," said Pennington.

"You always want to get local honey, because it has the pollen in there to help them with their allergies. And honey has kind of antibiotic properties too," said Buck.

If you're interested in taking up beekeeping, the Ag Museum also hosts meetings every third Thursday of the month where you could learn more.

The Central Mississippi Beekeepers Association has about 200 members already.

