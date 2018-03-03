MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Pearl beats Warren Central 64-58

Lady Pirates are on an 18-game streak and the Lady Vikings are 22-8 this season.

Pearl down 32-28 at the half.

In the 3rd, Jayla Alexander dished to Ashlyn Horn before taking a fall, but worth it! Horn for the triple to tie things up at 37.

T’Onna Sims passes to Aniyah Fultz, Fultz back to Sims and Sims drains the 3 to give the Vikings the lead.

Da’Sha McGloster’s shot is off, but Dominique Caldwell is there with the put back.

Game tied at 47 entering the 4th.

Lady Vikings would pull away in the final minutes and the Lady Pirates would light it up.

Livi Knight to Ashlyn Horne, 3 pointer from the top of the arc is good!

Pearl beats Warren Central 64-58. Lady Pirates will face the winner of Starkville / St. Martin on Wednesday.

