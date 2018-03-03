Public meeting dispels flooding rumors in Eagle Lake community

Eagle Lake residents voiced their concerns about flooding in their community at a public meeting Saturday.

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mississippi Department of Transportation, Mississippi Levee Board and several other agencies were on hand to discuss what residents can expect.

Peter Nimrod, chief engineer of the Mississippi Levee Board said their concern is not particularly about the levee because it is in good condition and the predicted crest is below the 2011 flood event in that community.

“The problem at Eagle Lake is some of the backwater flooding that is about to happen,” Nimrod said. “We’re having a pretty significant backwater event, it could get up to 93 feet with the water on the ground. With normal rainfall over the next month, it could bop it up to about 95 feet and that starts putting a lot of roads underwater and access becomes an issue.”

Nimrod told Eagle Lake residents MDOT will likely close Highway 465 between Highway 61 and the backwater levee and advised them to travel on the levee from Highway 61 to Highway 465.

However, Nimrod advised heavy trucks to take Low Waterbridge Road to Highway 465 and head South to Eagle Lake.

Nimrod also said part of the Brunswick Extension Levee will be closed off to traffic to help protect the heavy population of wildlife in that area that have nowhere else to go.

Drew Smith, chief of water management for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Vicksburg said they don’t anticipate a catastrophic event.

“We don’t anticipate any water crossing Eagle Lake Road,” Smith said. “We’re just monitoring. It’s going to be pretty high until the river goes down and we can open the structure and let the water back out. The Mississippi Levee is keeping the Mississippi River out of the delta, the Yazoo Backwater Levee is keeping backwater up the Yazoo River out of the delta, the Steele bayou and Little Sunflower structures are closed and keeping that water out of south delta, and the Muddy Bayou structure here is keeping Steele Bayou out of Eagle Lake.”

Eagle Lake resident Ricky Sykes said he was glad to have clarification from officials to clear up any rumors going around town about an action plan.

“You talk to people out here and he said, she said type things, and that’s where it gets out of control,” Sykes said. “The information was really important and it made a lot of people feel a lot better.”

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace advised Eagle Lake residents to be cautious of the wildlife in the area and advised others who don’t have property that community, to stay away.

“For those that don’t live in this area, don’t let this be a sightseeing event,” Pace said. “These floods have an effect on a lot of people and a lot of property, the wildlife is abundant in this area and they’re all out on the roadways. Wildlife officers as well as sheriff’s deputies are going to be patrolling this area very heavily. Any harassment of the wildlife will not be tolerated.”

