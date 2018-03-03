MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Murrah beats Gulfport 59-52

Lady Mustangs enter this one 27-2. They lost in the semis last year.

Murrah opens up with a 5-0 run, but Gulfport would catch up.

Whitney Johnson shoots it down the court to Dywana Parker for the bucket, but the Lady Admirals still down 1.

Alexus Marsh fights her way to the basket, but #14 is there to make sure it gets in. (No name given for #14.)

Lady Admirals led 13-10 after 1, but Murrah would go on to win it 59-52.

Lady Mustangs face the winner of Tupelo / Oak Grove Wednesday night.

