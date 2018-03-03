MAIS Overall Championship: Kirk Academy beats Leake Academy 48-41

Kirk led 31-27 after 3.

Leake would keep things interesting. Molly Davis with the rock, she drains a 3 from the top to keep Leake in this game.

Patriots wouldn’t let up. Morgan Claire Rose attacks the paint, gets the bucket, Kirk up by 5 late in the game.

Annie Box dishes to Carley Hudspeth, she gets around the defenders, up and in for 2 more.

Kirk would hang on to that lead to win the MAIS Overall Championship.

Final score, 48-41.

