MAIS Overall Championship: Kirk Academy beats Leake Academy 48-41

Kirk led 31-27 after 3.
Leake would keep things interesting. Molly Davis with the rock, she drains a 3 from the top to keep Leake in this game.
Patriots wouldn’t let up. Morgan Claire Rose attacks the paint, gets the bucket, Kirk up by 5 late in the game.
Annie Box dishes to Carley Hudspeth, she gets around the defenders, up and in for 2 more.
Kirk would hang on to that lead to win the MAIS Overall Championship.
Final score, 48-41.
