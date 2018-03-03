Delta State advances to Gulf South Tournament title game

Another Mississippi team is a win away from feeling March Madness. Delta State upset #1 seed Valdosta State 63-59 Saturday in the semifinals of the Gulf South Conference Tournament.

Delta State upsets No. 1 Valdosta State to advance to the #GSCMBB Championship finals! ???? pic.twitter.com/Sbq6i71912 — The GSC (@GulfSouth) March 4, 2018

For the first time since 2006, we're back in the @GulfSouth ?? game!! #W1N



See how the boys got it done ???? pic.twitter.com/7YBgTV0a4Q — DeltaStateMBB (@DeltaStateMBB) March 4, 2018

Jon Davis led DSU with 24 pts in the victory. The Statesmen are in the title game for the first time in 12 years. They’ll face either West Florida or Christian Brothers Sunday at 3:30pm in Birmingham. A win would secure an automatic berth to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The GSC Tournament Championship will be streamed here: http://portal.stretchinternet.com/gsc

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.