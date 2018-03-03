Delta State advances to Gulf South Tournament title game - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Delta State advances to Gulf South Tournament title game

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Another Mississippi team is a win away from feeling March Madness. Delta State upset #1 seed Valdosta State 63-59 Saturday in the semifinals of the Gulf South Conference Tournament.

Jon Davis led DSU with 24 pts in the victory. The Statesmen are in the title game for the first time in 12 years. They’ll face either West Florida or Christian Brothers Sunday at 3:30pm in Birmingham. A win would secure an automatic berth to the NCAA Division II Tournament. 

 The GSC Tournament Championship will be streamed here: http://portal.stretchinternet.com/gsc

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly