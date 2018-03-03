JPD searching for man wanted for strong arm robbery of Dollar General

If you know him or his whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). Source: JPD

The Jackson Police Department is searching for a man wanted for strong arm robbery.

#JPD is looking for this man. He is wanted for Strong Arm Robbery of the Dollar General on Northview Dr. earlier this evening. An undetermined amount of cash was taken. If you know him or his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). Your info could be worth cash! pic.twitter.com/g5yDO3xK24 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 4, 2018

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, with JPD, the unidentified man robbed the Dollar General on Northview Drive shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He was wearing a red shirt, darker pants and dark shoes.

He entered the store and demanded money.

No weapon was displayed, but the suspect was able to get away with an undetermined amount of cash before running away.

No injuries were reported.

If you know him or his whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

You could be eligible for a reward. The investigation is ongoing.

