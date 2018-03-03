20-year-old man killed in tree cutting accident

A 20-year-old man died after a tree cutting accident.

Hinds County Sheriff's Office officials and first responders were on the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Saturday on Volley Campbell Road near Terry.

According to officials, it appears that the man was cutting limbs from a tree that was being held up by unstable limbs.

"Investigators believe the victim was alone when the accident happened," said Major Pete Luke, with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. "It doesn't appear that foul play was a factor in this case."

The Hinds County Coroner's office was notified to assist.

The name of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you know him or his whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.