20-year-old man killed in tree cutting accident - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

BREAKING

20-year-old man killed in tree cutting accident

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A 20-year-old man died after a tree cutting accident. Source: Raycom Image Bank A 20-year-old man died after a tree cutting accident. Source: Raycom Image Bank
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A 20-year-old man died after a tree cutting accident. 

Hinds County Sheriff's Office officials and first responders were on the scene just after 3:15 p.m. Saturday on Volley Campbell Road near Terry. 

According to officials, it appears that the man was cutting limbs from a tree that was being held up by unstable limbs. 

"Investigators believe the victim was alone when the accident happened," said Major Pete Luke, with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. "It doesn't appear that foul play was a factor in this case."

The Hinds County Coroner's office was notified to assist. 

The name of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

If you know him or his whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Moviegoer dumps tub of popcorn on toddler’s head

    Moviegoer dumps tub of popcorn on toddler’s head

    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:12 PM EST2018-03-03 20:12:32 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:23 PM EST2018-03-03 20:23:02 GMT
    Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.

    More >>

    The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.

    More >>

  • Major break in mysterious Gadsden cold case

    Major break in mysterious Gadsden cold case

    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:56 AM EST2018-03-03 12:56:49 GMT
    His name was Laytwan Brown, and for almost two decades his disappearance remained unsolved, along with another mystery that unfolded more than 700 miles away in Etowah County.His name was Laytwan Brown, and for almost two decades his disappearance remained unsolved, along with another mystery that unfolded more than 700 miles away in Etowah County.

    Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.  

    More >>

    Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.  

    More >>

  • VIDEO: 3 children in back of stolen vehicle found safe, suspect in custody

    VIDEO: 3 children in back of stolen vehicle found safe, suspect in custody

    Saturday, March 3 2018 9:51 PM EST2018-03-04 02:51:10 GMT

    Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody. 

    More >>

    Three children have been found safe who were in the back of a vehicle stolen from a gas station. The suspect is in police custody. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly