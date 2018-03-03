Vigil held for teens killed in Rankin County

Hundreds of family members, friends, teachers and residents gather to celebrate the lives of two Rankin County teenagers whose lives were taken too soon. Source: WLBT

Hundreds of family members, friends, teachers and residents gather to celebrate the lives of two Rankin County teenagers whose lives were taken too soon.

There was sadness, but there was also happiness.

17-year-old Kaia Marioneaux and her 18-year-old brother, Nye'Cole were shot and killed Wednesday at their home in Rankin County. Their youngest brother was also shot, but survived.

The community was shocked when they learned that the teens' 23-year-old cousin, Fareno Harris was arrested and charged with their murders.

Saturday's vigil, however, was not about looking back, but about look forward.

"We're going to do this," said one speaker at the vigil. "We're going to put on our happy faces because that's what he would have wanted us to do."

One of Nye'Cole's teachers shared a recent conversation that she had with him. He had to analyze a poem and wanted her advice.

"I asked him 'what part sticks out to you?' And he said, 'well it says no man is an island'. So, I said, 'well what does it mean to you?' And he said, 'well, you know, we're all connected' and I keep thinking about it," said his teacher.

More than anything, the evening was about two teenage kids who had the world in their hands and everything to offer. Their lives were taken to soon, but their spirits will live forever.

