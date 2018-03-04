MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Columbus take down Terry 41-38

The Terry Bulldogs are no stranger to the Big House. This is their second straight year in the Coliseum. But Columbus boasted a commanding presence on the court all season.

The score was low for the whole game, but one player shined. Columbus guard, Robert Woodard, led the game with 19 points. He wasn't alone, though. Casey Smith founds ways to get open for big shots during several quarters. His jump shots and pace made the Falcons tough to play with in the first half.

In the second half, Columbus came out quick scoring 18 points in the 3rd quarter. Terry was right behind them. The bulldogs nipped at their heal with 11 points and Coryell Mack was lethal from outside the paint.

Columbus made is tough down the stretch for Terry. The Falcons only allowed 8 points in the fourth quarter and stifled the game overall.

Columbus play Starkville Wednesday at 8:30.

