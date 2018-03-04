MHSAA QUARTERFINALS: Ruleville Central beats Jefferson Davis County 42-39

Jefferson Davis County have been clicking on all cylinder's in several sports this year. The jaguars came into the big house looking to get another win under their belt after a successful inaugural season. The only thing in their way, was the Ruleville Central Tigers.

Ruleville caught the jaguars off guard with their shooting from outside the arc. Several times, JDC had the Tigers unable to get in the paint, which made them shoot and score more often.

Ruleville's Arctavious Clark led the game with 13 points and 7 rebounds. The game wasn't a barn-burner, those points were intricate in getting the Tigers the win.

JDC's Dre'shaun Barnes kept the jaguars in the game, though. He had 11 points and was the main force on the blue side of the court. Jefferson Davis County made some half time adjustments and came out scoring 19 points in the third quarter. But were almost shut out in the fourth quarter to end the game.

Ruleville Central play Holly Springs Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Ruleville Central- 42 Jefferson Davis County- 39

