Leroy Buchanan had 11 pts as Murray State punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

A Madison Central alum will experience the Big Dance. Leroy Buchanan had 11 points and 6 rebounds Saturday night as Murray State beat Belmont 68-51 in the OVC Tournament championship game.

The Racers are heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.

Murray State's Shaq Buchanan finished with eight steals in two OVC Tournament games this weekend. Four against Jax State. Four against Belmont. Beyond active defensively. — Edward Alan Marlowe (@dreamarlowe85) March 4, 2018

??: Some quick highlights from Saturday's OVC Championship in Evansville with @NealBradley on the call! @RacersHoops claimed their 16th OVC Tournament title and were the first team to punch their ticket to #MarchMadness! #RacerTradition



Full Recap: https://t.co/DGBXl9x8Er pic.twitter.com/lacQp6ZcQ2 — Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) March 4, 2018

Buchanan has shined in his first season with Murray State. “Shaq” is averaging 9 pts and 4 reb per game. He signed with the Racers after becoming a NJCAA All-American at Northeast MS CC.

Leroy isn’t the only player with a Mississippi connection on the Murray State roster. MRA alum Devin Gilmore is in his freshman season.

