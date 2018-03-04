Leroy Buchanan had 11 pts as Murray State punches ticket to NCAA - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Leroy Buchanan had 11 pts as Murray State punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
A Madison Central alum will experience the Big Dance. Leroy Buchanan had 11 points and 6 rebounds Saturday night as Murray State beat Belmont 68-51 in the OVC Tournament championship game.

The Racers are heading to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.

Buchanan has shined in his first season with Murray State. “Shaq” is averaging 9 pts and 4 reb per game. He signed with the Racers after becoming a NJCAA All-American at Northeast MS CC. 

Leroy isn’t the only player with a Mississippi connection on the Murray State roster. MRA alum Devin Gilmore is in his freshman season. 

