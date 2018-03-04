Millsaps baseball coach Jim Page notches 750th win

Press Release from Millsaps Athletics

Millsaps won their first Southern Athletic Association (SAA) series of the year by sweeping a doubleheader from Rhodes College on Saturday afternoon. The Majors offense exploded in game one as Millsaps won via the run rule 14-2. In game two the Majors bullpen was able to hang on to an early lead for a 9-8 win. The game two victory was career win number 750 for Head Coach Jim Page.



Senior Jacob Mardick pitched six solid innings in the first game to pick up his first win of the season. He allowed only two runs on four hits, and struck out a pair of Lynx batters in the effort.



Offensively Millsaps erupted for 11 hits, and capitalized on some careless defense by Rhodes to put 14 runs on the board.

The game two victory was career win number 750 for Head Coach Jim Page. In 1989 Page was hired to be the head coach of his alma mater. What has followed since that day has been nothing short of remarkable. His thirty-year career in the Majors' dugout has included nine conference championships, eight NCAA regional berths and one NCAA College World Series appearance in 2013.



He has been named the conference coach of the year seven times and was named the NCAA Division III South Region Coach of the Year in 2013.



Coach Page currently sits 14th among active NCAA Division III coaches, and 26th on the all-time wins list.



Around the Magnolia State, Page ranks 7th all-time in career collegiate baseball coaching wins. His 750 wins are ahead of names like Willie McGowan (Alcorn State) and Boo Ferris (Delta State), and are just shy of the 770 wins that Mike Bianco has at Ole Miss.



The Majors now sit at 11-4 overall, and 2-1 in the SAA. On Tuesday they hit the road for the first time in over a month. Millsaps will be at Texas-Tyler where they will look to avenge their loss from earlier in the year. First pitch is set for 4:00pm.