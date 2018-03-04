JSU, Alcorn, & Valley on the road to start SWAC Tournament

Jackson State, Alcorn State, and Mississippi Valley will need a win on the road to reach Houston.
The SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament brackets were released Saturday night. The tourney tips off Tuesday with games on campus (higher seed hosts).
The SWAC has just released both brackets for the 2018 SWAC tournament(s) shortly after the men’s seeding became official.— Christian Boutwell (@_CBoutwell) March 4, 2018
Southern will host two games Tues.
- Women: No. 1 vs. No. 8 UAPB
- Men: No. 4 vs. No. 5 JSU pic.twitter.com/nWDVqMbmlE
Jackson State
Tigers - Tuesday 8:00pm at Southern
Lady Tigers - Tuesday 6:00pm at Prairie View
Alcorn State
Braves - Tuesday 8:30pm at Prairie View
Lady Braves - Tuesday 6:30pm at Grambling
Mississippi Valley
Delta Devils - Tuesday 7:30pm at UAPB
Devilettes: Did Not Qualify
