JSU, Alcorn, & Valley on the road to start SWAC Tournament

Jackson State, Alcorn State, and Mississippi Valley will need a win on the road to reach Houston.

The SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament brackets were released Saturday night. The tourney tips off Tuesday with games on campus (higher seed hosts).

The SWAC has just released both brackets for the 2018 SWAC tournament(s) shortly after the men’s seeding became official.



Southern will host two games Tues.

- Women: No. 1 vs. No. 8 UAPB

- Men: No. 4 vs. No. 5 JSU pic.twitter.com/nWDVqMbmlE — Christian Boutwell (@_CBoutwell) March 4, 2018

Jackson State

Tigers - Tuesday 8:00pm at Southern

Lady Tigers - Tuesday 6:00pm at Prairie View

Alcorn State

Braves - Tuesday 8:30pm at Prairie View

Lady Braves - Tuesday 6:30pm at Grambling

Mississippi Valley

Delta Devils - Tuesday 7:30pm at UAPB

Devilettes: Did Not Qualify

