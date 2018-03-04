Man drives himself to hospital after being shot on Valley Street

Jackson Police are investigating after the 26-year-old victim showed up to the hospital shortly before 1:30 p.m. Source: Raycom Image Bank

A man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot in the arm.

Jackson Police are investigating after the 26-year-old victim showed up to the hospital shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The victim told officers that he was traveling on Valley Street near Highway 80 east when a small dark colored car pulled up next to him and fired shots.

The victim's injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

Two black men are believed to have occupied the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

This investigation is ongoing.

