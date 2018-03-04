UPDATE: Surveillance video captures suspect car in Valley Street - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Surveillance video captures suspect car in Valley Street shooting

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Surveillance from a nearby business captured the car believed to be involved in a recent shooting that happened on Valley Street. Source: JPD Surveillance from a nearby business captured the car believed to be involved in a recent shooting that happened on Valley Street. Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Surveillance from a nearby business captured the car believed to be involved in a recent shooting that happened on Valley Street. 

A man drove himself to the hospital after he was shot in the arm.

Jackson Police are investigating after the 26-year-old victim showed up to the hospital shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told officers that he was traveling on Valley Street near Highway 80 east when a small dark colored car pulled up next to him and fired shots. 

The suspect vehicle appears to be a late model Ford Fusion and was occupied by at least two black men

The victim's injuries are said to be non life-threatening.  

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). 

This investigation is ongoing.

