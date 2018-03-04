Two dead in house fire on Magnolia Road - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Two dead in house fire on Magnolia Road

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
According to Jackson Fire Department Chief Cleotha Sanders, fire investigators are on the scene and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. Source: Raycom Image Bank According to Jackson Fire Department Chief Cleotha Sanders, fire investigators are on the scene and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. Source: Raycom Image Bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Two men are dead after a home went up in flames on Magnolia Road near Clinton Blvd. 

According to Jackson Fire Department Chief Cleotha Sanders, fire investigators are on the scene and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. 

One firefighter is being treated for minor injuries. 

The coroner is en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

