As deadline draws near, many fear lawmakers stalling to strengthen dog fighting penalties

With a deadline on the horizon, some Mississippians fear the stronger dog fighting bill won't be passed.

With the way the Mississippi state law currently stands, those who host dog fighting events can be fined up to $5,000 or one to three years in prison and that's no matter how many dogs are being fought.

However, Senate bill 2934 would change that, strengthening fines to a $1,000 per dog involved with at least one year of prison time per dog, maxing out at 25 years.

"The people go into the woods after dark and do it for a reason. They know it's wrong," said bill advocate Rhonda Myers. "Now put laws in place that allow our sheriff's departments and our police departments to go out to arrest these people and use that gambling money for good."

The bill passed the Senate nearly a month ago and has been waiting for the House to take it up for a vote, but there's been little movement.

The deadline for the House to pass the bill is Wednesday -- a deadline many like Myers fear lawmakers won't meet.

"We're here today to say to our representatives, 'this is what your voters want'," said Myers. "We want dog fighting out of the state of Mississippi."

In the bill, spectator fines would also increase from a minimum of $500 to a $1,000, with a maximum of $5,000 and up to two years in prison.

