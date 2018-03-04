Sikh community demands answers about deadly shooting of gas station owner

Singh was shot and killed in February at his Citgo gas station on Raymond Road in Jackson. Source: WLBT

Members of a Jackson Sikh Temple demand answers in the shooting death of 45-year-old Sukhjinder Singh.

Singh was shot and killed in February at his Citgo gas station on Raymond Road in Jackson.

30-year-old Hector Alvarado was arrested and charged with murder in the case.

Although Alvarado has been charged in the case, the congregation said they have not received any updates from police since Singh’s death about what led up to the deadly shooting.

The congregation hosted a news conference after their weekly service Sunday, with hopes to get their questions answered.

“It’s been four weeks and we have not heard a word,” said Surinder Singh, a representative of the Sikh community. “What’s the investigation? Where is it going? What is going on? We have tried to meet with the mayor, police chief, the district attorney, they all promise us to do their best and we believe they will do their best, but it’s been four weeks and we have not heard one word.”

This is not the first time the Sikh community has lost a member to deadly violence.

However, they said they don’t understand why it’s taking so long for them to get more information about what led up to this deadly incident since they have already arrested and charged Alvarez.

“We want to know what the argument was between him and our friend and why he came to the conclusion to kill him,” Surinder said. “We are asking the whole public to come forward and put pressure on the officials so they can do their jobs because even though they promise, what’s happened in the past 20 years is this community does not get justice.”

Balbar Singh said the community is asking for justice from Mississippi officials as well as the FBI or other higher-level agency to investigate the case.

“We’ve suffered for almost 20 years from the same kind of crime,” Balbar said. “We’re looking for justice from Mississippi officials. This young man is looking for justice for his father that was killed a year ago and last month, our friend was killed.”

Pitpal Singh, also a member of the Sikh temple, said she knows the government officials are doing their job, but feels it’s not up to the community’s standards.

“This is not something that has happened in 20 years and we can forgive and forget,” Pitpal said. "Right now, we need some answers and we want to know what the reason behind all of this was. If we don’t demand this right now, this will go on every month.”

Pitpal questioned the lack of updates in the case and said she hopes officials don’t wait until they are personally affected by crime to address the issue.

“We are not going to rest until somebody comes forward and tells us what happened, how it happened and why it happened.”

