MSU Women Lose to South Carolina 62-51

Mississippi State came into the SEC Tournament Championship looking to get their first tournament title in school history. The had to go through a team that's won it three seasons in a row though.

The gamecocks came out the tunnel on fire. They were up in by several points almost the whole game. They second half is where they broke away. USC's Tyasha Harris was tough to guard. She had 14 points in the game, and State couldn't hit the big buckets to hang with USC down the stretch.

Victoria Vivians led the team with 17 points, and Morgan William was right behind her with 10. The Bulldogs sadly get their first loss of the season in dramatic fashion to the team who beat them in the national championship last season.

South Carolina- 62 Mississippi State- 51