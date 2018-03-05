Malik Newman named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Malik Newman received another accolade Sunday. The Jackson native was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
Newman is averaging 12 points and 5 rebounds a game in his first season with the Jayhawks. He sat out the 2016-17 season after transferring from Mississippi State.
We knew he was going to be ??.#Big12MBB Newcomer of the Year | @KUHoops' @iammaliknewman pic.twitter.com/dHRB5YeA2g— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 4, 2018
The former Callaway Charger will be in action this week as Kansas plays in the Big 12 Tournament.
