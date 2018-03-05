Malik Newman named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Malik Newman named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Malik Newman received another accolade Sunday. The Jackson native was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Newman is averaging 12 points and 5 rebounds a game in his first season with the Jayhawks. He sat out the 2016-17 season after transferring from Mississippi State.

The former Callaway Charger will be in action this week as Kansas plays in the Big 12 Tournament.

