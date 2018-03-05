Ole Miss Baseball beats Long Beach State 12-1

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The rebels are 10-1 on the season so far. They downed the LBSU Dirtbags to notch another sound win under their belts.
Grae Kessinger and Cooper Johnson led the team several times at bat to bring in several runs during the game.
In the fifth inning, outfielder Will Golsan had a hit that landed in center field that brought home two runs in the game. That hit kept the rebels running and they never looked back.
Ole Miss-12 Long Beach State- 1
