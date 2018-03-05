Councilman asks for mental health funding after unstable man allegedly kills own mother

Suspect in Maple Street murder was said to be mentally unstable. Source: WLBT

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking for a revamp of Mississippi's mental health care. He's requesting Governor Phil Bryant hold a special legislative session specifically to address the issue.

The Councilman's request was sparked by the death of 53-year-old Crystal Jewel Williams.

Her 22-year-old son, Devin Williams, is accused of stabbing her to death. Her body was found March 1 inside a home in the 1000 block of Maple Street.

"How many citizens must die before we realize there's a major problem, out here in this city, this county, and state, before we realize there's a serious problem with mental illness?" asked Councilman Stokes.

The grief-stricken family believes the tragedy could have been prevented if the state put more resources behind mental health issues.

Devin William's sister Tiffany says she and the rest of the family knew he was unwell. They'd tried for weeks to seek help, first pleading with UMMC.

"They let him go anyway," said Tiffany Williams, whose brother is accused of murdering her mother. "[My mother] begged the courthouse, she even got the power of attorney. And they still let him go. Knowing that my brother said he was hallucinating. Even when the police asked him what had happened, he said the voices in his head made him do it."

"This young man graduated from college, graduated from high school. And it's a shame that, because of mental illness, his whole life is destroyed, and his mother's life is destroyed," said Councilman Stokes.

Stokes believes investing more into mental health institutions could have saved Crystal Williams, and would save countless other lives.

