Jackson police identify body found on Dixon Road

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Jackson police investigating after body found in the road. Source: WLBT Jackson police investigating after body found in the road. Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police is investigating after a man's body was found on Dixon Road near McCain Ave on Monday.

On Wednesday, police identified the body as 57-year-old Tyrone Bailey. Bailey's death is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Police say they are still looking for the car and driver responsible

We will update as soon as we know more.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at  601-355-TIPS (8477)

