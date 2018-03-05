Jackson police identify body found on Dixon Road

Jackson police investigating after body found in the road. Source: WLBT

Jackson police investigating after body found in the road. Source: WLBT

Jackson police investigating after body found in the road. Source: WLBT

Jackson police investigating after body found in the road. Source: WLBT

Jackson police investigating after body found in the road. Source: WLBT

Jackson police is investigating after a man's body was found on Dixon Road near McCain Ave on Monday.

On Wednesday, police identified the body as 57-year-old Tyrone Bailey. Bailey's death is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Police say they are still looking for the car and driver responsible

#JPD is conducting a death investigation after a deceased person is found on Dixon Rd. near McCain Ave. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 5, 2018

We will update as soon as we know more.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.