JPD investigating after body found in west Jackson

Jackson police is investigating after a man's body was found on Dixon Road near McCain Ave.

According to preliminary reports, it looks like the man was hit by a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477)

#JPD is conducting a death investigation after a deceased person is found on Dixon Rd. near McCain Ave. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 5, 2018

This is being treated as a death investigation now.

