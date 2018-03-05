FIRST ALERT: few gusty storms possible late Monday

Yet another Spring-like front will sweep through central Mississippi late Monday, bringing with it yet another bout of showers and storms to the region. Behind the front, a cool snap that will take the rug from underneath us.



Much of the day will be fairly quiet - shower will be more of the hit and miss variety amid a variably to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 70s through your Monday afternoon.



Showers and storms will become more prevalent through the end of the afternoon, into the evening hours as the cold front becomes active. Expect a scattering of showers and storms to develop, becoming more widespread through Monday night. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail being the primary risks - along with heavy rain and lightning. The main time frame for severe weather will be between 4 - 11 PM Monday; though rain chances will likely stay elevated into early Tuesday morning.



The front will be quick to move out of the area - sweeping clouds and rain out by Tuesday morning. Behind the front, we'll remain seasonable Tuesday with highs in the 60s before transitioning to a much cooler air by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will only top out in the 50s - overnight lows down in the frosty 30s both nights.



