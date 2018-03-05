20-year-old shot by step-father in north Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

20-year-old shot by step-father in north Jackson

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A man was shot in north Jackson Monday morning. 

According to Jackson police, shortly after 9:00 a.m. officers responded to a local hospital where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg. 

The man told police that he got into a fight with his stepfather and his stepfather shot him.

Investigators are trying to find out where the stepfather is. He is still at large.

According to Sgt. Holmes, information on the suspect's identity and his charges will be released soon.

The investigation is ongoing right now. 

