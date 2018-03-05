20-year-old shot by step-father in north Jackson

A man was shot in north Jackson Monday morning.

According to Jackson police, shortly after 9:00 a.m. officers responded to a local hospital where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The man told police that he got into a fight with his stepfather and his stepfather shot him.

#JPD is investigating a shooting after a male victim arrived at a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury, believed to have occurred in the 300 block of Fernwood Dr. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 5, 2018

Investigators are trying to find out where the stepfather is. He is still at large.

According to Sgt. Holmes, information on the suspect's identity and his charges will be released soon.

The investigation is ongoing right now.

