JPD: Man shot in north Jackson

A man was shot in north Jackson Monday morning.

#JPD is investigating a shooting after a male victim arrived at a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury, believed to have occurred in the 300 block of Fernwood Dr. No additional info available. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 5, 2018

According to Jackson police, a man arrived at the local hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Police say they believe this happened on Fernwood Drive in north Jackson.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.