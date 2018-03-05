Alcorn standouts Alexus Freeman & Miracle Rushing selected to All-SWAC 2nd Team

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the 2017-18 postseason awards Monday morning and senior guard Alexus Freeman and senior forward Miracle Rushing have been named to the All-SWAC Second Team.



Freeman is the leading scorer for the Lady Braves, averaging 15.2 points per game. The Navasota, Texas native ranks fifth in the nation with 106 steals, is sixth in steals per game at 3.66, and is 21st in field-goal attempts with 503. She scored 20 points with a rebound, three assists, and a steal to lead Alcorn past Texas Southern 54-52 Saturday to conclude the regular season. With 4.8 seconds remaining in the game and the score tied, Freeman hit a step-back jumper to clinch the comeback victory.



The recreation major started all 29 games this season and reached double-digit scoring in 22 contests. She received Player of the Week honors on Jan. 23 after averaging 18.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.0 steals in wins over Alabama A&M and Alabama State. Freeman totaled 442 points with 102 boards, 119 assists, and a block this season.



Rushing leads the league with 3.7 offensive rebounds per game and is second in rebounding (8.8 rpg) and defensive rebounding (5.1 drpg). The Meridian, Miss. native recorded nine double-doubles this season. On Jan. 15 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, she scored a career-high 21 points with nine rebounds and made a key bucket late to lead the team past the Lady Lions 80-77.



A physical therapy major, Rushing made 28 starts this season and totaled 219 points, 245 rebounds, 38 assists, nine blocks, and 50 steals.



The Lady Braves enter the SWAC Tournament as the No. 6 seed and will play a 6:30 p.m. quarterfinal game at No. 3 Grambling State Tuesday at the Frederick C. Hobdy Center.

