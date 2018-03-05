School district responds to student protest at Terry High School

Students held a demonstration at Terry High School Monday morning.

Several high school students stood outside to protest because they are upset a Black History program that was scheduled to take place at school was cancelled by the principal. The students say the principal cancelled the program the same day it was set to take place.

The Hinds County School District released an official statement on the demonstration.

Their statement said the following:

"Terry High School fully supports our students’ right to express their personal concerns and beliefs as long as those expressions do not disrupt regular school activities or instructional time. We pride ourselves on the diversity of our student body and staff, and we understand that diversity includes many different ideas and voices that deserve to be heard.

Our goal is to provide an exceptional education for every student at Terry High School. We will continue to work with all of our students, parents, faculty, and staff to make sure each student receives the academic and social support they need to be prepared for college and careers."

